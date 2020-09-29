Whole Foods Market to Open New 40,000 SF Store in Jacksonville Beach Next Week

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLA. — Whole Foods Market will open a 40,000-square-foot store in Jacksonville Beach on Oct. 7. The new grocery store will anchor Pablo Plaza, a 156,755-square-foot shopping center located at 1822 S. Third St., 22 miles east of downtown Jacksonville. Pablo Plaza’s other tenants include Marshalls, HomeGoods, PetSmart and Office Depot. Jax Daily Record reports that J. Raymond Construction Corp. is the general contractor, CPH Engineering is the civil engineer and ELM | Ervin Lovett Miller is the architect. Jacksonville-based Regency Centers leases the property on behalf of the landlord and affiliate, New York-based Equity One Corp.