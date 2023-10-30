Whole Foods Market to Open New 45,791 SF Store in Overland Park, Kansas, in November

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open a new 45,791-square-foot store in Overland Park on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The new store at 11900 Metcalf Ave. serves as the relocation of the existing Overland Park store at 6621 W. 119th St. that opened in 2007. The new location is about 10,000 square feet larger and features an upgraded coffee bar along with increased seating capacity. The new store’s product assortment features more than 750 local items from the greater Kansas area. On opening day, customers can enjoy live music, local samples and complimentary coffee.