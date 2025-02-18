Whole Foods Opens 35,000 SF Grocery Store in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Whole Foods Market has opened a new 35,000-square-foot grocery store at 9560 Glades Road in Boca Raton. The new store, which carries more than 700 items sourced from Florida, is one of the several anchors at the Uptown Boca development on the city’s west side.

Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties, Schmier Property Group and Wheelock Street Capital broke ground on the $200 million mixed-use development in 2018. Other elements at Uptown Boca include REI, Sephora, Life Time Fitness and 456 apartments, among other components.