DOYLESTOWN, PA. — Whole Foods Market has opened a 43,617-square-foot store at 1745 S. Easton Road in Doylestown, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The store features full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, prepared foods section and a wellness and beauty section, as well as a selection of more than 750 wines and 280 craft beers. A grand opening celebration was held this morning.