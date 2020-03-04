Whole Foods Opens 44,500 SF Store in Downtown Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Whole Foods Market in downtown Nashville sits at the ground level of 1200 Broadway apartments.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Whole Foods Market has opened a 44,500-square-foot store in downtown Nashville. Whole Foods employs about 120 full- and part-time workers at the new store, which is situated at 1202 Broadway. The store will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new location features a full-service coffee bar called BroadBrews, offering coffee, espresso, cold brew, teas, beer, wine and pastries. The new Whole Foods is situated at the ground level of 1200 Broadway, a 26-story, 313-unit apartment complex. This is Whole Foods’ second Nashville location, joining the store in Green Hill, seven miles south of downtown.