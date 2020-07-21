Whole Foods Opens 60,245 SF Store at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards

NEW YORK CITY — Whole Foods Market has opened a 60,245-square-foot store at 450 W. 33rd St. in Manhattan’s 5.4 million-square-foot Hudson Yards mixed-use development. The store offers a cocktail bar that serves to-go drinks, a beauty and body care section and a convenience market at street level for customers needing a grab-and-go meal, snack or beverage. The store is the 14th in New York City for Austin-based Whole Foods.