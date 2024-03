NEW YORK CITY — Whole Foods Market will debut its new “quick-shop” store format at 1175 Third Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side later this year. At 7,000 to 14,000 square feet, these formats are between 25 to 50 percent of the typical 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods store. The store will also be the first of the Austin-based grocer’s 17 New York City locations to offer a Juice & Java coffee bar and fast-casual eatery.