NEW YORK CITY — Whole Foods Market will open a 10,000-square-foot store in Manhattan’s East Village on Wednesday, May 14. The small-format store will be located within the StuyTown development at 409 E. 14th St. At the opening, Whole Foods will present Harlem-based supplier Uncle Waithley’s with a low-interest loan to help grow its operations and support expansion to more Whole Foods Market stores.