Whole Foods to Open 40,100 SF Grocery Store in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Whole Foods Market plans to open a new 40,100-square-foot store in St. Petersburg, marking the grocer’s entry to the Tampa Bay suburb. The developer of the freestanding store was not disclosed, but the Tampa Bay Times reported that the developer/landlord is a partnership between locally based J Square Developers and Atlanta-based SJC Ventures.

Located at 201 38th Ave. N, the new store will feature more than 800 local products from more than 140 local suppliers. The store will include a full-service seafood counter; cheese station; meat counter; a craft beer department that will sell 180 craft beers, including 50 from local breweries; a hot food and salad bar; bakery; and a wellness and beauty section.

Whole Foods plans to open its doors on Wednesday, Feb. 28.