Whole Foods to Open 42,024 SF Grocery Store in Boynton Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Whole Foods Market plans to open a 42,024-square-foot grocery store located at 7395 Boynton Beach Blvd. in Boynton Beach. Set to open on Dec. 10, the new store will serve as the anchor of Boynton Beach Marketplace, a 69,204-square-foot shopping center that Atlanta-based SJC Ventures is developing in South Florida’s Palm Beach County.

The new Whole Foods’ product assortment will feature more than 1,500 local items from Florida, including beer, wine, meats, seafood, cheeses, baked goods and health and wellness merchandise. Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods operates more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the UK.

