HYANNIS, MASS. — Whole Foods Market will open a 42,560-square-foot store at 790 Iyannough Road in the Cape Cod community of Hyannis. The Austin-based grocer is relocating its Hyannis store from 990 Iyannough Road, which has served the community for the past decade. The store will feature full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, wellness and beauty section and a prepared foods counter. The grand opening is set for Thursday, Oct. 10.