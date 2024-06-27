Thursday, June 27, 2024
Whole Foods to Open 43,916 SF Store in Huntington Station, New York, on July 17

by Taylor Williams

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Whole Foods Market will open a 43,916-square-foot store in Huntington Station, a hamlet and census-designated area on Long Island, on July 17. The store will be located at 330 Walt Whitman Road and will offer more than 2,000 locally sourced items from more than 400 regional suppliers. The store will also feature full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, wellness and beauty section and a selection of more than 300 craft beers. The Austin-based grocer operates about 30 stores in New York, including more than half a dozen on Long Island.

