STAMFORD, CONN. — Whole Foods Market will open a 44,648-square-foot store in Stamford, located in southern coastal Connecticut, on Thursday, Dec. 12. The space at 110 High Ridge Road previously housed a Lord & Taylor store, and the renovated space is inspired by the former store’s layout. The store will feature full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, prepared foods section and a wellness and beauty section, as well as a selection of more than 200 craft beers.