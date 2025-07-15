Whole Foods to Open 46,711 SF Store in Reston, Virginia

RESTON, VA. — Whole Foods Market plans to open a new 46,711-square-foot grocery store at 1861 Fountain Drive in Reston on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The new store will be adjacent to Reston Town Center and is a relocation of an existing Whole Foods store at 11660 Plaza America Drive, which has served the Reston community since 1996. The new store is nearly double the square footage of the original store and will feature expanded café seating and a full-service coffee bar, among other departments.

The new Whole Foods is backfilling a former Best Buy store that closed in 2020 within Spectrum at Reston Town Center, according to FFX Now. Lerner Enterprises owns and manages the 270,000-square-foot shopping center, whose tenants include Harris Teeter, The Container Store, Barnes & Noble and Cava.