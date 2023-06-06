Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Whole Foods to Open 47,000 SF Store at Parks at Walter Reed Development in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Whole Foods Market plans to open a new 47,000-square-foot store as part of the Parks at Walter Reed development in northwest Washington, D.C. The store, which will open on June 28, will anchor the 3.1 million-square-foot redevelopment of the historic, 66-acre Walter Reed Army Medical Center. The new Whole Foods will be located at 7130 12th St. NW in The Hartley apartment building. The grocer signed the lease with the ownership group — Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development — in 2019. Whole Foods currently operates more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the UK.

