JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Whole Foods Market will open a 51,156-square-foot store at the corner of Washington Street and Columbus Drive in Jersey City on Nov. 9. The store, which will be the Austin-based grocer’s first in Jersey City, will offer more than 1,000 locally sourced items and will feature full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, prepared foods section and a wellness and beauty section.