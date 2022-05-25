Whole Foods to Open 54,000 SF Store in Manhattan’s NoMad Neighborhood on June 1

NEW YORK CITY — Whole Foods Market will open a 54,000-square-foot store at 63 Madison Ave. in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood on Wednesday, June 1. The store will offer produce sourced from 20 local farms, full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, prepared foods section, wellness and beauty section and a selection of more than 180 craft beers.