REBusinessOnline

Whole Foods to Open 54,000 SF Store in Manhattan’s NoMad Neighborhood on June 1

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Whole Foods Market will open a 54,000-square-foot store at 63 Madison Ave. in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood on Wednesday, June 1. The store will offer produce sourced from 20 local farms, full-service meat and seafood counters, a bakery, prepared foods section, wellness and beauty section and a selection of more than 180 craft beers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  