Wholesale Electric Supply Signs 74,880 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Wholesale Electric Supply has signed a 74,880-square-foot industrial lease in East Houston. According to showcase.com, the building at 615 E. Sam Houston Parkway S features a cross-dock configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 26 dock-high doors and 1,800 square feet of office space. Tyler Maner, Jon Farris and Jake Linderman of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Holden Rushing and Chris Haro of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, First Industrial Realty Trust.

