REBusinessOnline

WHOOP Signs 121,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at Kenmore Square in Boston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — WHOOP, a locally based sports tech and analytics company, has signed a 121,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Kenmore Square area of Boston. The company will occupy all eight floors of office space at the newly delivered Commonwealth Building, as well as a portion of the ground-floor retail space. WHOOP expects to house as many as 1,000 employees within the building. Robert Jangro of JLL represented WHOOP in the lease negotiations. Dave Martel, Mike Greeley and Jason Cameron of Newmark represented the landlord, Related Beal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews