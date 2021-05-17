WHOOP Signs 121,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at Kenmore Square in Boston

BOSTON — WHOOP, a locally based sports tech and analytics company, has signed a 121,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Kenmore Square area of Boston. The company will occupy all eight floors of office space at the newly delivered Commonwealth Building, as well as a portion of the ground-floor retail space. WHOOP expects to house as many as 1,000 employees within the building. Robert Jangro of JLL represented WHOOP in the lease negotiations. Dave Martel, Mike Greeley and Jason Cameron of Newmark represented the landlord, Related Beal.