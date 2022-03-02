Wick Cos. Completes 146-Unit Multifamily Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Locally based developer Wick Cos. has completed The Park at Woodbridge Station, a 146-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The transit-oriented property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain cabinets and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a coffee bar, fitness center, community room with a chef’s kitchen, dog run, game room and a rooftop deck with outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $1,775 per month for a one-bedroom unit.