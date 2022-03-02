REBusinessOnline

Wick Cos. Completes 146-Unit Multifamily Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Locally based developer Wick Cos. has completed The Park at Woodbridge Station, a 146-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The transit-oriented property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain cabinets and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a coffee bar, fitness center, community room with a chef’s kitchen, dog run, game room and a rooftop deck with outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $1,775 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  