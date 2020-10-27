Wicker Park Capital Sells 336-Unit Apartment Complex Near Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Elements of Madison include two pools, a business center, playground, fitness center and a clubhouse.

MADISON, ALA. — Wicker Park Capital Management has sold Elements of Madison, a 336-unit apartment complex in Madison. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 999 square feet. Communal amenities include two pools, a business center, playground, fitness center and a clubhouse. Elements of Madison was built in two phases between 1986 and 1999. The asset was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community is located at 101 Royal Drive, 12 miles west of downtown Huntsville. Justin Uffinger and Bo Flurry of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the Savannah, Ga.-based seller in the transaction. Mishawaka, Ind.-based The Sterling Group acquired the complex for an undisclosed price.