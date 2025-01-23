Wideman Co. Acquires 73-Acre Citigroup Office Campus in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — The Wideman Co. has acquired Citi Campus Jacksonville, a 73-acre office park located at 14000 Citicards Way in the Baymeadows neighborhood of Jacksonville.

Developed in 2005, the campus spans 530,000 square feet and includes three office buildings, an amenity center with a made-to-order food hall, outdoor dining space, a large conferencing facility and 2,652 parking spaces.

The campus was acquired from Citigroup, which will continue to lease 230,000 square feet at the property, for an undisclosed price. Chuck Diebel of Colliers has been tapped to lease the remaining 260,000 square feet of office space.

The property recently underwent $12.9 million in renovations, which included waterproofing of the buildings, revolving door replacements and breakroom refurbishment.

Jay Miller, AJ Felberbaum, Spencer Miller, Noah Rothman and Jonah Gentleman with BayBridge Real Estate Capital arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The loan amount was not disclosed.

Jacksonville is the fastest growing metropolitan market in the state of Florida and a top five destination for millennials relocating, according to JLL, which brokered the transaction.

Orlando-based Wideman Co. is a real estate investment firm focused on Class A, single-tenant office and industrial assets. The firm oversees $1.6 billion in commercial real estate properties spanning 6.1 million square feet across the Southeast and Sun Belt regions of the United States.

— Katie Sloan