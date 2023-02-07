Wiegmann Associates Begins Mechanical Work on 308-Unit Multifamily Project in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The project will rise six stories and total 487,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy of BKV Group)

MINNEAPOLIS — Wiegmann Associates has begun work on a new six-story, 308-unit multifamily project in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis. As the engineer of record and mechanical contractor, Wiegmann is responsible for designing, coordinating and managing the installation of the mechanical systems for the 487,000-square-foot building. The developer is targeting LEED Silver or MN B3 certification, which requires that the HVAC systems meet strict energy-efficiency standards. The B3 guidelines, which can be applied to new buildings or renovations to meet sustainability goals, are required on all projects that receive general obligation bond funding from the State of Minnesota. Completion is slated for this June.

The project site is a combination of six different parcels that previously housed surface parking lots and a number of one- and two-story commercial buildings home to businesses such as Subway, Dinkytown Liquors and McDonald’s. The new development will include commercial spaces and affordable student housing units for the adjacent University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. The project team includes general contractor Catalyst Construction, architect BKV Group and developer CA Ventures.