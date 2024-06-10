Wieland Begins $500M Renovation, Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in East Alton, Illinois

EAST ALTON, ILL. — Wieland, a supplier of copper and copper alloy solutions, has begun renovating and expanding its manufacturing facility in East Alton, located outside of St. Louis near the Illinois-Missouri border. The project is valued at $500 million.

The initial phase of the modernization will increase the capacity and quality of copper production at the facility, which was originally constructed in 1916. The development team will revamp building foundations to support new equipment, and the site will be modified to support the use of an overhead crane for equipment setting.

Wieland will also undertake upgrades to other facilities, including the furnace, re-cooling system, distribution switchgear, superstructure and controls/commissioning. Following completion of the project, the building structure will feature metal siding and roofing over heavy structural steel.

“With copper having an integral role in the energy transition, this endeavor better positions Wieland as a provider of sustainable solutions for our customers’ ever-changing needs,” says Greg Keown, president of Wieland’s rolled products North America division.

The project team includes general contractors Graycor Construction Co. and Helmkamp Construction Co., as well as design firms Vestal Corp. and Salas O’Brien. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

— Taylor Williams