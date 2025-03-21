Wieland Expands Operations in Metro St. Louis with $500M Manufacturing Facility

ST. LOUIS — Wieland, a global supplier of high-quality copper and copper alloy solutions, is expanding its operations in the St. Louis region, investing $500 million in a new facility. Construction began in early March. The expansion will retain 800 jobs. Wieland, which manufactures products for the electric vehicle industry, contributes to the nearly 16,000 skilled metals industry workers in the area. The company also makes parts for construction, munitions, coinage and electronics. Wieland maintains recycling facilities in Granite City and produces welded copper tubes in Cuba, Mo. The St. Louis region ranks second in the United States for minerals and ores exports, primarily including metals and metal products, according to the St. Louis Regional Freightway.