Wigeon Capital Breaks Ground on 58,000 SF Industrial Building at Greenfield Business Park Near Raleigh

Construction on the first building, a 58,000-square-foot facility, is underway at 3300 Waterfield Drive.

GARNER, N.C. — Wigeon Capital has broken ground on a new flex and warehouse construction project at Greenfield Business Park in the Raleigh suburb of Garner. Construction on the first building, a 58,000-square-foot facility, is underway at 3300 Waterfield Drive. The site is located at the intersection of US Highway 70 and Interstate 40.

During the second quarter of this year, Wigeon Capital plans to break ground on a 96,000-square-foot shallow bay industrial facility that will feature tilt wall concrete walls and 32-foot clear heights. The Raleigh-based firm is also planning a three-building project on an adjacent parcel that will offer a 150,000-square-foot bulk distribution facility and two additional shallow bay industrial buildings of 58,000 and 48,000 square feet in size.

Jimmy Barnes of Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic is overseeing leasing efforts at Greenfield Business Park.