REBusinessOnline

Wigeon Capital Breaks Ground on 58,000 SF Industrial Building at Greenfield Business Park Near Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Garner building

Construction on the first building, a 58,000-square-foot facility, is underway at 3300 Waterfield Drive.

GARNER, N.C. — Wigeon Capital has broken ground on a new flex and warehouse construction project at Greenfield Business Park in the Raleigh suburb of Garner. Construction on the first building, a 58,000-square-foot facility, is underway at 3300 Waterfield Drive. The site is located at the intersection of US Highway 70 and Interstate 40.

During the second quarter of this year, Wigeon Capital plans to break ground on a 96,000-square-foot shallow bay industrial facility that will feature tilt wall concrete walls and 32-foot clear heights. The Raleigh-based firm is also planning a three-building project on an adjacent parcel that will offer a 150,000-square-foot bulk distribution facility and two additional shallow bay industrial buildings of 58,000 and 48,000 square feet in size.

Jimmy Barnes of Tri Properties | NAI Carolantic is overseeing leasing efforts at Greenfield Business Park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  