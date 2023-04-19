Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wildcat Management to Develop $150M Mixed-Use Project in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Wildcat Management will build Castle Ranch, a $150 million mixed-use project that will be located in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Castle Ranch will include apartments, townhomes, retail and restaurant space and coworking office space, as well a multitude of pocket parks, walkable streets, sidewalks and pedestrian paths. The development will also connect to a new city park and trail system, both of which under construction. The groundbreaking of Castle Ranch is slated for 2024.

