REBusinessOnline

Wildcatter Realty Unveils Plans for 325-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Greenville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

GREENVILLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment and development firm Wildcatter Realty Partners has unveiled plans for The Greenbelt, a 325-acre mixed-use project that will be located northeast of Dallas in Greenville. The site is bordered by I-30, Monty Stratton Parkway, State Highway 34 and FM 1570. At full buildout, The Greenbelt will consist of approximately 1,200 single-family and multifamily units, 200,000 square feet of commercial space, seven restaurant pad sites and at least one hotel with 100 rooms and 10,000-square-foot conference center. Wildcatter recently received approval from Greenville’s Planning & Zoning Committee to rezone a 20-acre parcel from agriculture to multifamily use and plans to develop a 300-unit apartment community on that site. The Greenbelt could also include a second hotel.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  