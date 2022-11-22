Wildcatter Realty Unveils Plans for 325-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Greenville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

GREENVILLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment and development firm Wildcatter Realty Partners has unveiled plans for The Greenbelt, a 325-acre mixed-use project that will be located northeast of Dallas in Greenville. The site is bordered by I-30, Monty Stratton Parkway, State Highway 34 and FM 1570. At full buildout, The Greenbelt will consist of approximately 1,200 single-family and multifamily units, 200,000 square feet of commercial space, seven restaurant pad sites and at least one hotel with 100 rooms and 10,000-square-foot conference center. Wildcatter recently received approval from Greenville’s Planning & Zoning Committee to rezone a 20-acre parcel from agriculture to multifamily use and plans to develop a 300-unit apartment community on that site. The Greenbelt could also include a second hotel.