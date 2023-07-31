Wilder Acquires 429,285 SF Walpole Mall in Metro Boston

WALPOLE, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator Wilder, in conjunction with an undisclosed partner, has acquired Walpole Mall, a 429,285-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination located roughly 30 miles outside Boston. Tenants at the property include Kohl’s, Aldi, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, Panera Bread, Aspen Dental, T-Mobile, PetSmart, X Golf, Five Guys and LA Fitness. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Sam Koonce and Danielle Donovan of Atlantic Capital Partners, a division of Boston-based Atlantic Realty, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Wilder as the buyer.