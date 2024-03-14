Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Freeport-Village-Station
Freeport Village Station in Maine totals 122,121 square feet.
AcquisitionsMaineNortheastRetail

Wilder Cos. Acquires 122,121 SF Shopping Center in Freeport, Maine

by Taylor Williams

FREEPORT, MAINE — Boston-based retail owner-operator Wilder Cos. has acquired Freeport Village Station, a 122,121-square-foot shopping center located near Portland, Maine. The center is situated across from L.L. Bean’s flagship campus, and the outdoor equipment and apparel retailer’s outlet store anchors the 3.6-acre property. Other tenants include Brooks Brothers, Old Navy, Coach, Famous Footwear, Lindt, Oakley, OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s, Sunglasses Hut, Talbots, Sketchers and Francesca’s. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

KeyBank Provides $11.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Boulder Group Arranges $4.3M Sale of Net-Leased Retail...

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 16,000 SF Industrial...

FoxRock Properties Acquires 236,491 SF Office Building in...

KeyBank Provides $14.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Partnership Delivers 168,000 SF Life Sciences, Manufacturing Project...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 126-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF ‘Outdoor...

Douglas Capital Partners Acquires 385,000 SF Office, Industrial...