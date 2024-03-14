Wilder Cos. Acquires 122,121 SF Shopping Center in Freeport, Maine

FREEPORT, MAINE — Boston-based retail owner-operator Wilder Cos. has acquired Freeport Village Station, a 122,121-square-foot shopping center located near Portland, Maine. The center is situated across from L.L. Bean’s flagship campus, and the outdoor equipment and apparel retailer’s outlet store anchors the 3.6-acre property. Other tenants include Brooks Brothers, Old Navy, Coach, Famous Footwear, Lindt, Oakley, OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s, Sunglasses Hut, Talbots, Sketchers and Francesca’s. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.