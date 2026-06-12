Wilder, Greenberg Gibbons Purchase 163,975 SF Shopping Center in Raleigh, Plan Renovations

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wilder and Greenberg Gibbons have formed a joint venture to acquire Wakefield Commons, a 163,975-square-foot shopping center located in Raleigh. According to the Triangle Business Journal, an entity doing business as Mishorim Gold NC LP sold the asset for $33 million. The acquisition marks Wilder’s entry into North Carolina, as well as Greenberg Gibbon’s first purchase through its $300 million Real Estate Income Fund II.

Wakefield Commons was 96.3 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks, Marquee Cinemas and Burn Boot Camp. Greenberg Gibbons plans to renovate and improve the shopping center. Additional details were not disclosed.