Wilder, TA Realty Acquire Shopping Center Portfolio in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, for $390M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail, Rhode Island

BOSTON — A partnership between two Boston-based firms, Wilder Cos. and TA Realty, has acquired a portfolio of nine grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 729,437 square feet for $390 million. Eight of the properties are located in Massachusetts, and one is located in Rhode Island. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 95 percent leased, with grocers such as Whole Foods Market, Shaw’s, Star Market and Dave’s Fresh Marketplace serving as anchor tenants. Robert Griffin, Geoffrey Millerd, Jonathan Martin, Paul Penman and Mathew Adler of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Richard Ruggerio of Newmark assisted in closing the deal as the local broker of record.

