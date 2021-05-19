Wildhorn Capital Sells 388-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Blair at Bitters, one of two properties in the recently sold portfolio, was built in 1986 and totals 190 units, according to Apartments.com.

SAN ANTONIO — Wildhorn Capital, an Austin-based multifamily investment firm, has sold a 388-unit portfolio in San Antonio. The portfolio consists of two properties, The Blair at Bitters and The Henry B, both of which were 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Both properties feature one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as pools, fitness centers, business centers, tennis courts, clubhouses and playgrounds. The buyer was Dallas-based private equity firm Kanesville Capital. Matt Michelson of Newmark represented Wildhorn Capital in the off-market transaction.