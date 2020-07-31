Wildlife Conservation Nonprofit Renews 8,373 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Openlands occupies space on the 16th floor of 25 East Washington.

CHICAGO — Openlands, a wildlife conservation nonprofit organization, has renewed its 8,373-square-foot office lease at 25 East Washington in Chicago. Openlands occupies space on the 16th floor and has resided in the building for over 20 years. Jonathan Seeley and Merrick Wells of Bradford Allen represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Aspire Properties is the landlord for the 22-story office building. Founded in 1963 as a program of the Welfare Council of Metropolitan Chicago, Openlands is one of the oldest metropolitan conservation organizations in the nation. It has helped to protect more than 55,000 acres of land for public parks, forest preserves, wildlife refuges, urban farms and community gardens in northeastern Illinois.