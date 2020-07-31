REBusinessOnline

Wildlife Conservation Nonprofit Renews 8,373 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

Openlands occupies space on the 16th floor of 25 East Washington.

CHICAGO — Openlands, a wildlife conservation nonprofit organization, has renewed its 8,373-square-foot office lease at 25 East Washington in Chicago. Openlands occupies space on the 16th floor and has resided in the building for over 20 years. Jonathan Seeley and Merrick Wells of Bradford Allen represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Aspire Properties is the landlord for the 22-story office building. Founded in 1963 as a program of the Welfare Council of Metropolitan Chicago, Openlands is one of the oldest metropolitan conservation organizations in the nation. It has helped to protect more than 55,000 acres of land for public parks, forest preserves, wildlife refuges, urban farms and community gardens in northeastern Illinois.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  