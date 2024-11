KATY, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Wile Interests has sold Katy Green, a 14,920-square-foot retail strip center located on the western outskirts of Houston. The center is home to tenants such as Starbucks Coffee, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Pure Smiles. Ryan West, John Indelli and Gianna New of JLL represented Wile Interests in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.