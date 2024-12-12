Wilks Development Buys 177,199 SF Office Building in West Fort Worth, Plans $9M Renovation

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Wilks Development, the firm behind the Firefly Park mixed-use development in Frisco, has purchased One Ridgmar Centre, a 177,199-square-foot office building in West Fort Worth. The company plans to implement a $9 million renovation program over the next five years. Initial improvements will focus on the roof and HVAC systems, followed by enhancements to the common areas. The 10-story building was originally constructed in 1986 and was most recently owned by Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments. Wilks simultaneously secured 30,000 square feet of new leases at closing, bringing the building’s occupancy to 68 percent.