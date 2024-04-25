Wilks Development, Frisco EDC Unveil Plans for 242-Acre Firefly Park Mixed-Use Project

FRISCO, TEXAS — A partnership between Fort Worth-based Wilks Development and the Frisco Economic Development Corp. has unveiled plans for Firefly Park, a 242-acre mixed-use project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site at the intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway sits at the gateway to the PGA of America’s headquarters campus. Preliminary plans call for 3 million square feet of Class A office space, 400,000 square feet of upscale retail, dining and entertainment space, 1,200 hotel rooms, 230 townhomes and 1,970 mid-rise and high-rise residential units. Firefly Park will also feature a 45-acre park with multiple lakes, hiking trails, public art installations and family-friendly amenities. The first phase of the development will center on construction of the Dream Hotel, 650,000 square feet of Class A office, upscale dining and shopping space and the 45-acre park. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming days, with a formal groundbreaking ceremony to take place in late June.