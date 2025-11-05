Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Noc-Frisco
The Noc, a new multifamily project within Frisco's Firefly Park, is being constructed with Type I and Type II construction, premium concrete flooring and GMi-prefabricated framing and drywall systems. These advanced materials and methods significantly improve fire resistance, sound control and privacy, while also reducing long-term maintenance and operational risks.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Wilks Development Underway on 187-Unit Multifamily Project at Firefly Park in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Wilks Development, the master developer behind the 217-acre Firefly Park mixed-use development in Frisco, is underway on construction of The Noc, a 187-unit multifamily project. Designed by Hord | Coplan | Macht, The Noc will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking and conference spaces, a dog spa and a resident lounge with golf simulators. Andres Construction is the general contractor for the project, construction of which is being financed through a HUD-insured loan that was originated by San Antonio-based Mason Joseph Co. Vertical construction began in late September, and completion is slated for fall 2027.

You may also like

Southern Realty Trust Provides $15M in Financing for...

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store...

Baker Katz Negotiates Seven Retail Leases in Houston...

Johnson Brothers of Texas Signs 11,250 SF Industrial...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 417-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit Overlook Apartments in...

Ecopax to Open 104,238 SF Industrial Facility in...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...