Wilks Development Underway on 187-Unit Multifamily Project at Firefly Park in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Wilks Development, the master developer behind the 217-acre Firefly Park mixed-use development in Frisco, is underway on construction of The Noc, a 187-unit multifamily project. Designed by Hord | Coplan | Macht, The Noc will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking and conference spaces, a dog spa and a resident lounge with golf simulators. Andres Construction is the general contractor for the project, construction of which is being financed through a HUD-insured loan that was originated by San Antonio-based Mason Joseph Co. Vertical construction began in late September, and completion is slated for fall 2027.