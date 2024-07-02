Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Wilks Development Underway on Redevelopment of Historic Fort Worth Public Market

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Wilks Development is underway on the redevelopment of the historic Fort Worth Public Market. Located just outside the downtown area, the property was originally built in 1930 and has been vacant since 2002. The redevelopment includes fire, water and asbestos remediation; removal of nonoriginal architectural elements such as gutters, lighting and roofing tiles; foundation, plumbing and masonry upgrades; and improvements or replacements of windows, elevators and utility systems. The development team, which includes architecture firm BOKA Powell and historical preservation consultant Nancy McCoy, expects to complete the project by next August, bringing more than 15,000 square feet of leasable space to market. The new marketplace will also connect via a courtyard to The Harden, a 199-unit, age-restricted seniors housing complex that is under construction behind the site. Wilks has partnered with The Woodmont Co. to lease the renovated space.

You may also like

Stream Breaks Ground on 135-Acre Data Center Campus...

Vanguard Real Estate Arranges Sale of 54-Unit CoHo...

NRP Group, Marshall Heights Break Ground on 115-Unit...

Abilene Christian University Signs 25,426 SF Office Lease...

BBX Logistics, FRP Development to Develop 182,000 SF...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $30.5M Construction Financing for...

Meritus Health Joins Tenant Roster at Valley Mall...

Bradford Allen, Clark Construction Top Out Phase I...

John Deere Purchases 234 Acres in Northwest Indiana,...