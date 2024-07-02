Wilks Development Underway on Redevelopment of Historic Fort Worth Public Market

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Wilks Development is underway on the redevelopment of the historic Fort Worth Public Market. Located just outside the downtown area, the property was originally built in 1930 and has been vacant since 2002. The redevelopment includes fire, water and asbestos remediation; removal of nonoriginal architectural elements such as gutters, lighting and roofing tiles; foundation, plumbing and masonry upgrades; and improvements or replacements of windows, elevators and utility systems. The development team, which includes architecture firm BOKA Powell and historical preservation consultant Nancy McCoy, expects to complete the project by next August, bringing more than 15,000 square feet of leasable space to market. The new marketplace will also connect via a courtyard to The Harden, a 199-unit, age-restricted seniors housing complex that is under construction behind the site. Wilks has partnered with The Woodmont Co. to lease the renovated space.