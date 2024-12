NEW YORK CITY — William Grant & Sons has signed a 27,160-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The liquor distiller and distributor plans to take occupancy of the entire second and part of the third floor at 902 Broadway, a 20-story building that was originally constructed in 1911, in summer 2025. Joseph Messina and Charles Gerace of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Max Koeppel internally represented the owner, the Rosen Family.