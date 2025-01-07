Tuesday, January 7, 2025
470-Park-Avenue-South-Manhattan
According to the New York Post, the sellers of 470 Park Avenue South, an office complex in Midtown Manhattan, were SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate, which purchased the asset for $245 million in 2018.
Williams Equities Acquires Midtown Manhattan Office Complex for $147.5M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Williams Equities has acquired 470 Park Avenue South, a 300,000-square-foot office complex in Midtown Manhattan, for $147.5 million. Known locally as The Silk Building, 470 Park Avenue South is located between 31st and 32nd streets and consists of two interconnected buildings that rise 12 and 18 stories. The property also features ground-floor retail space and amenity spaces that support collaborative work and outdoor congregation and socialization. Will Silverman of Eastdil Secured represented the seller in the transaction. Jessica Verdi and Mac Roos of Colliers, along with internal agents Michael Cohen, Andrew Roos, Robert Getreu and William Stempel, represented Williams Equities.

