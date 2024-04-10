Williams Equities Receives $155M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Mixed-Use Property

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Williams Equities has received a $155 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of 28-40 West 23rd Street, a 578,105-square-foot mixed-use property in Manhattan. The two-building complex, which originally housed the Ladies Mile department store, is located between Fifth and Sixth avenues in the Flatiron District. Home Depot serves as the property’s longtime retail anchor tenant and recently signed a renewal. Office tenants include digital credit card company Ramp and Estee Lauder brand Aramis. Citi Real Estate Funding provided the five-year loan, and Williams Equities will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.