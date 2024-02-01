Thursday, February 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Sun-Valley-Academy-Glendale-AZ
Sun Valley Academy – Glendale will feature 59,000 square feet of classroom space, a multi-purpose room, an outdoor playground and a sports field.
ArizonaCivicDevelopmentWestern

Willmeng Breaks Ground on Sun Valley Academy’s New Campus in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Willmeng Construction has broken ground on the newest Morrison Education Group campus, Sun Valley Academy – Glendale. Located at the corner of N. 83rd Ave. and W. Bethany Home Road in Glendale, the K-8 education facility will be a Title 1 tuition-free public charter school and the third campus opened by Morrison Education Group.

Carhuff + Cueva Architects designed the 59,000-square-foot facility, which will feature classrooms, a multi-purpose room, an outdoor playground and a sports field. The school is slated to welcome its first students this fall.

You may also like

GCP Signs WRH Manufacturing to 56,280 SF Industrial...

Patrinely, Realterm Break Ground on 439,000 SF Spec...

Contegra Construction Completes 1 MSF Distribution Center in...

Sorrento Seven Sells Mixed-Use Sorrento View Business Park...

Bassman-Blaine Holdings Divests of Office Building in Irvine,...

West Harbor Capital Purchases Multi-Tenant Distribution Warehouse in...

JLL Arranges $20.5M Refinancing for Almaden Safeway Center...

Walmart Plans to Add 150 New Stores, Remodel...

Palladium USA Nears Completion of $55M Mixed-Income Residential...