Willmeng Breaks Ground on Sun Valley Academy’s New Campus in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Willmeng Construction has broken ground on the newest Morrison Education Group campus, Sun Valley Academy – Glendale. Located at the corner of N. 83rd Ave. and W. Bethany Home Road in Glendale, the K-8 education facility will be a Title 1 tuition-free public charter school and the third campus opened by Morrison Education Group.

Carhuff + Cueva Architects designed the 59,000-square-foot facility, which will feature classrooms, a multi-purpose room, an outdoor playground and a sports field. The school is slated to welcome its first students this fall.