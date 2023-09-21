Willmeng Completes Sundance Park Phase II Civic Project in Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Willmeng Construction and the City of Buckeye have completed Phase II of Sundance Park, located at 22865 Lower Buckeye Road in Buckeye. Sundance Park now encompasses 68 areas in total with the additional of the 38 acres of Phase II and features the city’s first public fishing lake.

Willmeng served as general contractor on the project, which was designed by Phoenix-based J2 Engineering and Environment Design.

The 38-acre expansion of Sundance Park includes a three-acre fishing lake, which will be stocked with catfish, bluegill, bass and rainbow trout. Other features include a grand pavilion, splash pad, lighted basketball courts, four multi-use sports fields, playgrounds, ramadas, restrooms and ample parking.