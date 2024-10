DALLAS — Willow Bridge Apartment Management has signed a 26,025-square-foot office lease renewal in North Dallas. Located at 10210 N. Central Expressway and known as Ten 2 Ten, the building was originally constructed in 1981 and totals 75,775 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. Tim Terrell and Marissa Parkin of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.