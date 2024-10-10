Thursday, October 10, 2024
Willow Bridge Begins Leasing 11-Story Multifamily Tower in Bethesda, Maryland

by John Nelson

BETHESDA, MD. — Willow Bridge Property Co. has begun leasing 4909 Auburn, an 11-story multifamily tower nearing completion in Bethesda. The building’s first move-ins are scheduled for later this month. The project team includes architect BCT Design Group and interior designer Gensler.

4909 Auburn is situated in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood and is within walking distance from the Bethesda Metro station. The property offers 167 apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations ranging in size from 364 to 1,333 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $2,008 to $7,520, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a rooftop terrace with a TV and grilling area, landscaped common and private terraces, glass-wrapped fitness center and adjacent yoga studio, private steam and sauna rooms, top-floor penthouse lounge and entertainment kitchen, lobby lounge with meeting rooms and a huddle/work room, reservable party room spaces, pet spa and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

