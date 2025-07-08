Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Willow Capital Adds Target, Academy Sports to Shopping Center Roster in Albertville, Alabama

by John Nelson

ALBERTVILLE, ALA. — Willow Capital Partners has landed anchor tenants to join Sand Mountain Marketplace, a 250,000-square-foot shopping center under construction at 10722 U.S. Route 431 in Albertville, about 47 miles south of Huntsville. The 30-acre property will be anchored by the first ground-up Target in Alabama since 2007, according to JLL’s Hugo Isom, who is handling the leasing assignment at Sand Mountain Marketplace with colleague Clint Isom.

Other tenants that have signed on at the center include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington and HomeGoods. There is 20,000 square feet of inline shop space available for lease, as well as three outparcels. Willow Capital Partners plans to deliver the development in spring 2027.

