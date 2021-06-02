REBusinessOnline

Willow Creek Partners Enters Denver Market, Acquires 138-Unit Croft Apartment Homes

Colorado, Multifamily

DENVER — Virginia-based Willow Creek Partners has purchased The Croft Apartment Homes, a mid-rise property located at 7200 E. Evans Ave. in Denver. This is the company’s first acquisition in the region. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

Adam Randall and John Westby-Gibson of Newmark’s Multifamily Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance group arranged $21.8 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.

The Croft Apartment Homes features 138 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Built in 1974, the building’s renovated units offer new appliances, granite countertops, air conditioning, ample storage, in-unit washers/dryers and private outdoor space. Community amenities include a business center, clubhouse, courtyard, fitness center, indoor pool and game room.

