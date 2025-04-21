Monday, April 21, 2025
Willowbrook Underway on Renovation of 441,000 SF Shopping Center in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Willowbrook LLC is underway on the renovation of Commons at Willowbrook, a 441,000-square-foot regional shopping center in northwest Houston. The capital improvement program includes widening the main access point, installing new monument signage and pylons and updating the landscape design. The center sits on 39 acres and is currently 85 percent leased to tenants such as Marshalls, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Michael’s, Total Wine & More, Ulta Beauty, DSW and Daiso. Willowbrook has tapped Avison Young to lease the property.

