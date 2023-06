IRVINE, CALIF. — Wilshire Capital Partners has sold a 70,964-square-foot office building in Irvine to an owner-user for an undisclosed sum.

The vacant, Class A building is located at 17900 Von Karman in the Irvine Business District (IBD) submarket. The new owner plans to occupy the property after making renovations.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache, Bryan Johnson, David Dowd and Jennifer Whittington of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.